The tragedy of the Titan, a second Titanic | READER COMMENTARY

We now have OceanGate to add to history’s other “-gates” such as the original one, Watergate, and the recent but innocuous Partygate (”Follow the timeline of the Titan submersible’s journey from departure to tragic discovery,” June 24). It was simply unconscionable for the late OceanGate Expedition CEO Stockton Rush to take paying customers on an undersea voyage to the Titanic in a submersible craft made of carbon fiber. The destination was to be at a depth of 13,000 feet, bearing in mind that a cubic foot of pure water weighs 62.4 pounds and salt water even more. Besides this almost inconceivable pressure, natural light is virtually absent at that depth, it is extremely cold and there are unpredictable currents.

There are even more ironies. Rush displayed a high degree of hubris in building and promoting his craft made of unproven materials, not unlike the owner and designers of the Titanic, who promoted their ship as unsinkable. Rush’s wife, Wendy, was related to victims of both disasters. Finally, the tragedy of the final OceanGate expedition will become as historic as the sinking of the Titanic itself.

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

