Not a lot of tears for risk-taking billionaires | READER COMMENTARY

In this photograph released by Action Aviation, company chairman and billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding looks on before boarding the submersible Titan on what would prove a doomed mission to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to see the Titanic on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Action Aviation via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

Letter writer Patrick Lynch says that he prays for the souls at the bottom of the ocean who died exploring the Titanic in a submersible named Titan (”A prayer for those lost in Titanic submersible,” June 22). I, on the other hand, wonder if billionaire explorers advance science more than they do their own proclivity for an adrenaline high and mindless risk taking. This was not a calculated risk. This was immersion in a submersible to the deep ocean floor in a jalopy operated with joysticks.

It was a costly expedition, quite profitable for OceanGates, the company that owned the submersible. Each passenger paid $250,000 to be submerged. If the mission even had a scientific aim, it remains unclear to me. If it was for pure fun and for having the bragging rights to what may have been sold as an adventure of a lifetime, it was not worth the risk.

Forbes reports there are 735 billionaires in the United States, the No. 1 country globally for billionaires, their collective wealth totaling $4.5 trillion. China is in second place with 562 billionaires, their wealth amounting to $2 trillion, and India comes in third with 169 billionaires sitting on a total of $675 billion. Nearly 40 million people live in poverty in the U.S. Although China and India have made strides in eradicating poverty, millions still live below the poverty line or in poverty in both countries.

In contrast, billionaires, bored with leading a humdrum life in the lap of luxury, are rolling the dice for death-defying feats. I am not wasting my tears on them.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

