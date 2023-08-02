Baltimore could have prevented Reynolds’ death | READER COMMENTARY

Becky Reynolds holds up a photo of her brother Timothy Reynolds after a 16-year-old squeegee worker was found guilty of manslaughter for killing Reynolds at Conway and Light Streets last year. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The legacy of the tragedy of Timothy Reynolds is that the city of Baltimore should never have permitted children to run into traffic and clean people’s car windows (”Much to be sorry about in Baltimore squeegee tragedy, including the missed opportunities to prevent it,” July 28). It is an extra-legal activity that includes jaywalking. The city should want children to cross at the crosswalks and stay out of traffic.

Who is not surprised this happened? The need for money is well understood but the safety of our children should have come first. Why would a government entity such as Baltimore permit children to run out into traffic? For money? The city legitimized this activity and the city government is more culpable for this tragedy than anyone else.

Advertisement

Name one good reason to permit children to run out into traffic for decades. Please don’t say money. Two families have been destroyed over this incident because a kid wanted to earn a dollar or two doing something he should not have done in a place. That’s on the city. Government sets the rules and when they suspend rules or make exceptions, problems ensue.

— Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.