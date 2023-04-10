Don’t knock TikTok | READER COMMENTARY

This illustration picture taken in Moscow on March 24, 2023, shows the Chinese social networking service TikTok's logo on a smartphone screen. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images) (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

TikTok is arguably the least understood among mainstream social media applications. Many people who malign it have never used it (”TikTok is powerful reminder of the good in the world,” April 8).

TikTok can, indeed, help anyone to spread good, useful information and inspiration after a brief tutorial. I should know: I’m a 66-year-old writer putting content on TikTok almost every week, offering useful tips for fiction writers alongside pep talks for artists.

No dancing, no nudity, no funny animals or weird babies. Just my unphotogenic face offering friendly advice. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

— Amy L. Bernstein, Baltimore

