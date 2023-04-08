TikTok is powerful reminder of the good in the world | READER COMMENTARY

TikTok is under fire from government officials, including in Baltimore, where the app has been banned from the city’s network and devices. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Regarding TikTok — I believe this platform has value (“TikTok ban would be foolish government overreach,” March 29). I work in an area of mental health and disability services. TikTok has provided a lifeline to people, has taught them and provided them with resources, has helped people feel connected, given them skills for success, helped them feel less isolated. It reaches so many people in a positive way and has made a difference to so many, in addition to artists, creators and musicians. It helps remind us of the good in the world. It is a place where you see yourself reflected back for better and worse. But it is a lifeline to people who are depressed or struggling in one way or another.

I urge Sen. Ben Cardin and Sen. Chris Van Hollen to do their part to keep this powerful medium intact. We need to hear more from the farmers, artists, restaurant owners etc. whose livelihood was saved by this platform. The people who raised awareness regarding a certain health issue. Or those doing good in the world. I urge them to ensure their stories are told too, and keep TikTok going.

Advertisement

— Carol Riley, Westminster

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.