TikTok ban would be foolish government overreach | READER COMMENTARY

The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, California on March 17, 2023. Recent moves by President Joe Biden to pressure TikTok over its Chinese ownership and approve oil drilling in an untapped area of Alaska are testing the loyalty of young voters, a group that’s been largely in his corner. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

I oppose the potential ban of the TikTok application (”Biden’s TikTok, oil moves test the loyalty of young voters,” March 25). I watched the hearings expecting to glean some new information or perspective that would support a ban, but that was far from what occurred.

It has become blatantly, embarrassingly obvious that an overwhelming number of House members have no idea how computers work let alone social media or TikTok specifically. The entire time I watched I felt like I was talking my grandfather through tech support. How can U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris legislate what they don’t understand?

Secondly, it’s become obvious that every single concern these legislators brought up was not TikTok specific, but rather an issue with all social media. If that is the case, why are we attacking just TikTok? Is it because their main competition has deep pockets? If so, shame on them.

TikTok may seem like just a silly app to many people, but it’s been a wealth of knowledge and support for many of us. As someone with severe chronic illness, it’s connected me with a network of people. During the pandemic and beyond, listening to epidemiologists and medical doctors cut through the misinformation so prevalent on other platforms kept my family informed and safe. My youngest, struggling with mental health, found a network of peers in her shoes and even learned a whole plethora of recipes, and cooks us dinner regularly.

I’ve even seem small businesses launch and thrive all because of this app. Needless to say, with proper parental guidance and a little common sense, it’s an amazing tool.

Banning TikTok is government overreach at its worst and idiocy at best. I urge my elected officials to spend time working on real issues like affordable health care, infrastructure, widening wage gaps and food insecurity, and not this nonsense.

— Kimberly Lynch, Bel Air

