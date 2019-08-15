The country is facing many threats under Trump

Is America under four threats?
First, separating children from parents is not new (“Indecent and inhumane, Trumps treatment of immigrants also makes no economic sense,” Aug. 13). Jewish families in Germany during World War II were given permission to choose one of their children to travel to England on Kindertransport, where the child could work on a farm or, if old enough, join the army.
Second, the American bald eagle survived because of the enforcement of the Endangered Species Act, but President Donald Trump cut these funds, which allows more funds for tax breaks for the 1% he is and will continue to be in once out of office.
Third, Mitch McConnell is postponing action on gun control until Congress returns from vacations, while hundreds of Americans are slaughtered in the interim from such neglect (“2020 Democrats are talking gun control. Will they propose ideas that would actually work?” Aug. 12). Is it possible the NRA is paying members of Congress to delay such life-saving actions as this increases profits?
Fourth, many countries now place the United States on a country that is too dangerous to visit list (“Dear Uruguayans, please come to Baltimore. We’ll take good care of you,” Aug. 7).
The majority of decent, caring Americans must band together and do all that is possible to see this xenophobic greed through and restore America to what it has represented to all, at home and abroad.
Hilda Coyne, Baltimore
