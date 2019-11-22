xml:space="preserve">
President Donald Trump invites athletes to the Oval Office during NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump invites athletes to the Oval Office during NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Reading the column by Cal Thomas reminded me of the same deflection and distraction tactics used by the Republicans interviewing those testifying during the House impeachment hearings (“Cal Thomas: Desperate Democrats,” Nov. 21). Not once did his column address the ever-mounting evidence against President Donald Trump! It boggles my mind the amount of filters and blinders one must be employing to defend such a corrupt and amoral person.

Christopher Winslow, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement