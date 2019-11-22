Reading the column by Cal Thomas reminded me of the same deflection and distraction tactics used by the Republicans interviewing those testifying during the House impeachment hearings (“Cal Thomas: Desperate Democrats,” Nov. 21). Not once did his column address the ever-mounting evidence against President Donald Trump! It boggles my mind the amount of filters and blinders one must be employing to defend such a corrupt and amoral person.
Christopher Winslow, Baltimore
