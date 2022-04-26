Thomas Jefferson would agree with Morgan State University’s president | READER COMMENTARY

Having just read Morgan State University President David K. Wilson’s excellent repudiation of today’s “Karen culture,” anti-truth movement and justification of our bedrock foundation of a liberal education, “College campuses must not become places where truth is buried,” (April 22), I could only think of one quote: “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be,” — Thomas Jefferson.
— K. Gary Ambridge, Bel Air
