Thomas Jefferson would agree with Morgan State University’s president | READER COMMENTARY

Thomas Jefferson’s thoughts on ignorance in the United States, rings true today with “Karen culture,” and the “anti-truth movement.” (Charles Wilson Peale/ AP Photo/ Library of Congress) (Charles Willson Peale/Library of Congress)

Having just read Morgan State University President David K. Wilson’s excellent repudiation of today’s “Karen culture,” anti-truth movement and justification of our bedrock foundation of a liberal education, “College campuses must not become places where truth is buried,” (April 22), I could only think of one quote: “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be,” — Thomas Jefferson.

— K. Gary Ambridge, Bel Air

