Ginni Thomas another casualty of Trump’s failed governance | READER COMMENTARY

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is a train wreck of distorted thinking — a hapless victim of a president who distributed alternate facts the way a counterfeiter circulates fake money (”Jan. 6 panel is likely to seek interview with Ginni Thomas,” March 28).

The worst of all of the profound consequences of Donald Trump’s deliberate campaign to desensitize the nation’s resistance to his blatant contempt for protocols designed to force a commander-in-chief to be accountable is that it empowered a whole new generation of lawmakers more devoted to fundraising to further their self-interests than in serving their constituents by upholding the guiding principles set forth in the U.S. Constitution. The consequences include an unbalanced Supreme Court with the unchecked power to cherry pick which Americans will most benefit from their deliberations.

Advertisement

Whether it was advising his staff to ignore subpoenas to provide information that clearly demonstrates a pattern for obstruction of justice, dangling pardons to bad actors who did his dirty work and refused to cooperate with investigations to get to the truth (including the most important fact-finding mission to expose “the big lie” for the true fraud that it was), using the attorney general’s office to sabotage the credibility of Mueller Report, diverting previously allocated funds to build his border wall, or 100 other reckless acts.

Donald Trump incrementally lowered our standards for what an acceptable level of integrity and civility in politics should be.

Advertisement

The famous quote about how “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” stares us in the face.

Only we can change the direction we’re heading — by being better informed, not conflating opinions or ratings-driven entertainment with legitimate journalism, and by using better judgment when we’re tempted to parrot sound bytes dripping with pent-up emotions and thinking that we’re advancing some sort of noble cause when it turns out we’re not.

We may be far enough away from what used to make us all proud to be Americans that there’s no repairing the damage. Only time will tell — and the ability for good people to speak up

— Neil Rauch, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.