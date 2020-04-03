Cal Thomas isn’t looking for truth, he’s promoting propaganda | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Thomas pretends concern that many people no longer believe the media when it is exactly the efforts of outfits like Fox News and President Donald J. Trump, and writers like him who stoke that skepticism as a tactic to discredit real news they don’t want people to believe. It is a classic tactic of propagandists. He says that news outlets would attract more readers by having more conservative voices. What he means is more news that agrees with conservative biases. President Trump is the most prominent example of this.