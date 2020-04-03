Cal Thomas isn’t looking for truth, he’s promoting propaganda | READER COMMENTARY

Reading Cal Thomas’ recent commentary, “Media can be saved with more conservative voices” (April 2), left me with two very strong reactions: revulsion and anger.
Mr. Thomas sheds crocodile tears over the national decline in the newspaper industry while using that technology-caused decline as cover to push his own ideological agenda. It is a tactic often seen in so-called conservative media, which are the most blatantly biased, agenda-driven people in the business. Worse even that their slanted efforts to advance their ideology is their attempt to divert attention from it by accusing fact-based reporters and editors of being biased against them.
Mr. Thomas pretends concern that many people no longer believe the media when it is exactly the efforts of outfits like Fox News and President Donald J. Trump, and writers like him who stoke that skepticism as a tactic to discredit real news they don’t want people to believe. It is a classic tactic of propagandists. He says that news outlets would attract more readers by having more conservative voices. What he means is more news that agrees with conservative biases. President Trump is the most prominent example of this.
Anytime the president is asked a question he doesn’t like, he attacks the reporter and calls the press in general “the enemy of the people.” He and Fox don’t want people to see the truth. They want people to blindly believe anything they say and block out anything remotely critical.
I spent 45 years reporting new in the Baltimore area, first for the old Baltimore News American, then The Evening Sun and finally The Sun, from 1966 until 2011. Nearly every reporter and editor I worked with did their best to present the facts as objectively as possible and represent every major point of view. Propagandists like Cal Thomas are achieving frightening success skewing the news their way. Having a variety of genuine opinions in newspapers is a good thing, but not writers who deliberately work to manipulate public opinion in a fundamentally dishonest way.
Larry Carson, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.