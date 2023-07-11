About those corrupt extremists on the Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent letter to the editor, a reader of The Baltimore Sun cites all kind of statistics in attempting to prove that our U.S. Supreme Court is not extreme (”Supreme Court is not extreme but its critics are,” July 7).
But nowhere in his letter does he mention the high court’s corruption evidenced by Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito’s acceptance of unreported gifts from wealthy political donors with interest in the court’s decisions.
Advertisement
— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.