About those corrupt extremists on the Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court sit for a group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

In his recent letter to the editor, a reader of The Baltimore Sun cites all kind of statistics in attempting to prove that our U.S. Supreme Court is not extreme (”Supreme Court is not extreme but its critics are,” July 7).

But nowhere in his letter does he mention the high court’s corruption evidenced by Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito’s acceptance of unreported gifts from wealthy political donors with interest in the court’s decisions.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

