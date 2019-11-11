In your article, “Republican who sparked Trump’s criticism of Elijah Cummings and Baltimore announces run for his seat in Congress” (Nov. 10), there is a small but important error. It observes “The district’s voters are 68% Democratic ... and the rest unaffiliated or belonging to third parties." Currently, there is only one “third” party recognized in Maryland: the socialist Bread and Roses Party.
The two more mainstream parties, Libertarian and Green, cannot, at present, place any candidates on the Maryland ballot. Unfortunately, this situation means that not only the likelihood of a Democratic candidate will win election has increased but also and maybe more importantly the voters of the District suffer a significant reduction in their choices for representation.
David Griggs, Columbia
