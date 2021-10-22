Leopold: Create a party of pragmatic GOP conservatives | READER COMMENTARY

Some Republicans believe that the path to achieving a majority in Congress is to defend Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the results of the 2020 presidential election and accuse President Joe Biden of dividing the country with a “radical socialist agenda.” Ironically, in years gone by, Republicans supported governmental activism that was considered “radical” by opponents. These initiatives included the establishment of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the enactment of the Clean Air Act, equal rights for women embodied in an amendment to the Constitution and other transformative proposals that were relevant to the needs of most Americans.