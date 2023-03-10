Criticism of third-party energy suppliers misses the mark | READER COMMENTARY

In response to Laurel Peltier’s recent commentary about third-party energy suppliers, the Retail Energy Supply Association believes she has the story all wrong (”BGE bill sky-high? Check for third-party energy suppliers overcharging you.” Feb. 9). RESA, the nation’s leading trade association representing competitive retail energy suppliers, finds Peltier’s article not only inaccurate but insulting.

Maryland consumers have enjoyed a choice in their energy suppliers since former Gov. Parris Glendening signed Maryland’s 1999 Electric Choice and Competition Act. This act allowed customers an alternative to purchasing energy for their home or business from a third-party retail supplier instead of a utility company. Today, nearly 20% of residential energy in Maryland is purchased through a third-party supplier.

Despite Peltier’s claims that third-party suppliers are causing bills to be high, this is simply not true. For the last year, consumers have faced skyrocketing energy prices with no end in sight. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of electricity in January rose nearly 12% while natural gas prices increased 26.7% compared to January 2022. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson district, the cost of electricity jumped 24.7% while natural gas soared 25.2%.

Meanwhile, U.S. investor-owned utilities have doubled the pain by filing for more than $12 billion in rate increases on the distribution side of the bill last year alone. For example, on Feb. 19, Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. filed a request with state regulators to increase gas and electricity delivery rates by an average of 5% per year over the next three years. If approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission, it would increase the average customer’s monthly bill by $31.07 after three years to support spending by the utility which serves 1.3 million electric and 700,000 natural gas customers. The proposed rate increases would translate into a $313 million increase in electric service revenue and a $289 million increase in gas service revenue over three years for capital expenses. Consumers have no choice but to pay these increased costs. And where they do have a choice, Peltier advocates for taking that away from them.

The Maryland PSC operates the MD Energy Choice website to help consumers shop for the best plans and compare products and available rates. It also helps to explain to customers the difference between fixed-rate and variable-rate plans and helps lock in longer-term contracts to ensure consumers are taking advantage of the best rates available today. The Maryland PSC created the site in response to legislation introduced by RESA and passed into law to ensure consumers have information to make an informed decision before purchasing electricity or natural gas from a retail supplier.

Retail electric suppliers offer dozens of plans priced below the Maryland standard offer service rate including green products. According to Intelometry, a systems and data provider that specializes in retail energy markets and operations, if all residential customers in Maryland shopped plans offered by a competitive electricity supplier and selected the lowest plan available, they could have taken advantage of one of more than $23 million in savings in January alone. Also, it should be noted that the chairman of the Maryland PSC, during the commission’s recent administrative hearing, announced that he locked in an annual fixed rate contract with a third-party retail supplier for natural gas supply to his personal residence.

Where Peltier criticizes suppliers for having their charges “buried on BGE bills,” she fails to acknowledge that for more than five years, suppliers have asked to implement a process allowing them to send their customers bills. This process, called supplier consolidated billing, would increase transparency by making it clear who is supplying and charging a customer for the electricity or gas.

Additionally, RESA proactively introduced legislation that was signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan that requires suppliers to undergo annual compliance training to demonstrate an understanding of applicable laws and regulations regarding consumer protection.

RESA strongly believes in protecting all consumers and maintaining a sustainable competitive market while preserving all consumers’ right to choose their own suppliers. RESA supports Maryland’s PSC, rigorously enforcing consumer protection rules and Maryland law, as well as providing consumers with education and information.

There is no question that retail choice should be allowed to continue to work on behalf of Maryland residents. It’s not only what some Maryland consumers want but also what they deserve.

— Kristina Montgomery, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The writer is Maryland state electric chair of the Retail Energy Supply Association.

