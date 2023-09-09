Third party candidates and ranked choice voting | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks to the two-party duopoly, most Americans feel that their elected officials simply don’ t reflect their values. (Dreamstime.com/Tribune News Service) (Dreamstime/TNS)

A recent article in The Baltimore Sun makes the same points that many previous news reports have made before. And, they are absolutely correct: Third party candidates never win, but they always reduce major candidate votes in a way that favors one of the major party candidates (“A Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon in 2024, whether voters like it or not,” Sept. 5).

Instead of resurrecting “don’t waste your vote” campaigns, wouldn’t it make more sense to change the system so that the spoiler effect is eliminated? A ranked choice voting system, also known as instant runoff voting where voters have the option of ranking their preferences first, second and so on, offers a better alternative. And it works not just for presidential elections but can apply to local and state contests as well.

Imagine electing members of Congress who can actually claim they were preferred by a majority of constituents. Deep blue and deep red states would likely see the greatest benefit. Ranked choice voting is a better way.

— Larry Williams, Towson

