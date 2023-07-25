Third-party candidates require ranked choice voting | READER COMMENTARY

Jessica Latos gives her children Penelope, 7, and Leif, 4 a lesson in casting a ballot inside the Talley Recreation Center on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Frederick. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP) (Bill Green/AP)

I am hearing more and more about concerns of a third-party candidate tipping the election away from the candidate who has the broadest appeal (”Larry Hogan, drop this dangerous third-party presidential campaign,” July 20). Indeed, under our plurality election system, third-party candidates are likely to pull votes away from the candidate that is closest to the third party in philosophy. So, we end up with the “Don’t Waste Your Vote” campaigns.

Change the system. Move to ranked choice voting and instant runoff elections. Then, third-party candidates might actually have a chance to win a three- or four-candidate race. It would also tend to favor moderate candidates and that, I think, would be a great thing.

— Larry Williams, Towson

