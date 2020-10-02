Argument against voting third-party is bogus | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun sometimes tries to publish letters containing a range of opinions, but the letter written by Bradley Alger of Baltimore represents a politically infantile position (“Voting for third party candidates gets you four more years of Trump,” Sept. 30). Every citizen has the right and duty to vote for the candidate that they think best represents their own values and would be the most appropriate office holder.
Mr. Alger, an obvious Democrat, is presenting an argument often made by both Democrats and Republicans, attacking third-party candidates. Both parties will blame voters who choose to support minor-party candidates for losses of their candidates. Those losses are caused by the major-party candidate receiving insufficient votes (either direct or electoral). His is a bogus argument.
Everyone should vote in the way they are most comfortable with, not for the lesser of two evils. Obviously, Mr. Alger needs to recognize that many other voters have more thoughtful considerations and real principles that inform their voting decisions, neither of which is apparent in his letter. Winning or losing power seems to be his most important consideration.
David Griggs, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.