Closing The Block would hurt downtown Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks for great research. I was unaware The Block had been “on the chopping block” so many times (”Baltimore’s leaders have tried to clean up The Block for decades. The nightlife district has found ways to survive,” Feb. 5). Alas, once again our leaders are scapegoating this area for all that ails Charm City. That’s not fair. Sorry you forgot to mention the murder that took place outside the Horseshoe Casino (”66-year-old Baltimore man followed from the casino, shot for his winnings, wife says,” Feb. 3). Why no concern about crime in that gambling area?
My personal experience on The Block has been positive. Although I don’t visit the venues, I always felt safer there when walking home from classes at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. Often, they ended late and my route home was through The Block. There was much security, and I never witnessed frightening behavior.
If the powers that be manage after all prior attempts to shut down this historic area, what will be left? More empty buildings or perhaps a lucrative land grab. In my opinion, this is another war on downtown Baltimore. We all know the perception of crime has kept folks away, Tourist attractions are suffering, restaurants have closed, while panhandlers accost pedestrians and tent communities arise where once forbidden.
Our elected officials must end their virtue signaling to hurt a small business area. Instead, they should take a wider view of Baltimore’s benighted scene!
Rosa Heid, Baltimore
