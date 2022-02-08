Closing The Block would hurt downtown Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks for great research. I was unaware The Block had been “on the chopping block” so many times (”Baltimore’s leaders have tried to clean up The Block for decades. The nightlife district has found ways to survive,” Feb. 5). Alas, once again our leaders are scapegoating this area for all that ails Charm City. That’s not fair. Sorry you forgot to mention the murder that took place outside the Horseshoe Casino (”66-year-old Baltimore man followed from the casino, shot for his winnings, wife says,” Feb. 3). Why no concern about crime in that gambling area?