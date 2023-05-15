Would a Camden Yards ‘Battery’ fit a recharging downtown? | READER COMMENTARY

Fans visit shops and restaurants at The Battery, the entertainment district that surrounds Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, before a game Satuday, May 6, 2023, against the Baltimore Orioles. The Battery is a model that Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos and Gov. Wes Moore are looking at as they consider changes to Camden Yards. (Jacob Calvin Meyer/Baltimore Sun) (Jacob Calvin Meyer)

All the talk and ink about building a Camden Yards version of The Battery development next to the Atlanta Braves stadium is great. Who doesn’t like the idea of creating a dining and entertainment district downtown to attract visitors and generate revenue for the city (”John Angelos eyes Atlanta’s ‘The Battery’ as a model for Camden Yards. Here’s what Braves fans think about the ballpark district.” May 7)?

However, I don’t understand why The Baltimore Sun — nor anyone else — isn’t asking the obvious questions. How will a Camden Yards entertainment district work with the redevelopment of the Inner Harbor and the existence of the Power Plant Live area? What about Lexington Market or Federal Hill? Do the Baltimore Orioles ownership and Gov. Wes Moore truly believe that all of these dining and entertainment districts can coexist without cannibalizing business for each other?

I’m not so sure that there is strong enough of a market in Baltimore and the surrounding area to support all of these. If we are banking on a Battery-like development to keep the Orioles in Baltimore, then we need to be prepared to sacrifice something. I wonder what David Bramble thinks.

I think we need to start talking about a greater development plan for downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods and less about what people think about a suburban entertainment district in Georgia.

— Christopher Johnson, Baltimore

