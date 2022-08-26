My parents got lost in Baltimore but a stranger came to their rescue | READER COMMENTARY

I would like to post the following thank-you note.

I am a Peabody Institute graduate and my family and I were paying a short visit to Baltimore recently when my mom and dad got lost and I couldn’t be around to help. When my parents asked for directions, a man named Conor called Lyft, paid for it, and sent them home.

I don’t know who he is but it is heartwarming to know such good people live among us. Thank you, Conor!

— Jiayin Shen, Great Neck, New York

