Texas shooting is unacceptable | READER COMMENTARY

Numerous talking heads on my television this morning spoke about the five people killed with an AR-15 style rifle in Texas, one of them a 9-year-old boy (”Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire,” April 29).
They all said, and I quote, “We can’t continue to live like this.”
They should have said, “We can’t continue to die like this.”
— Stephen Coar, Havre de Grace
