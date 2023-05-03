Texas shooting is unacceptable | READER COMMENTARY

Authorities from multiple agencies work at a location where law enforcement believed they had cornered a suspect who allegedly shot and killed five people in a house the night before, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in unincorporated San Jacinto County, Texas. The manhunt for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza continues. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Yi-Chin Lee/AP)

Numerous talking heads on my television this morning spoke about the five people killed with an AR-15 style rifle in Texas, one of them a 9-year-old boy (”Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire,” April 29).

They all said, and I quote, “We can’t continue to live like this.”

They should have said, “We can’t continue to die like this.”

— Stephen Coar, Havre de Grace

