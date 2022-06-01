Securing schools a sensible precaution | READER COMMENTARY

Flowers and candles are placed outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to honor the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at the school. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press). (Jae C. Hong/AP)

A locked door, a guarded main entry, shaded windows. I don’t know if any of these would have prevented the terrorist from killing the children un Uvalde, but these blockages where not present in Texas that day. And these protections are not available in many of our schools in Baltimore (”Uvalde had prepared for school shootings. It did not stop the rampage,” May 27).

The gun lobby needs to be the focus of all debates, so it is easy to fight about something that is not relevant to our security. But gun control will not protect students in Baltimore.

Here’s what’s needed: Upgrading windows and doors for security; requiring one way emergency exits; changing entrance patterns so that entrances are secured and observed; requiring badges, visible identity cards, or uniforms. Good food and air conditioned cafeterias also boost morale, keep students in the building and protect the buildings from additional vulnerabilities and bad actors.

These are the ideas that can secure our schools, and they avoid all the heated arguments about guns.

— David Cantor, Baltimore

