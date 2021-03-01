Texas power failure the product of a leadership failure | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary, Robert Reich is right on about what happened in Texas (“Texas freeze underscores the extreme weather divide,” Feb. 25). As someone who grew up in Pennsylvania, I remember many winters with lots of snow and freezing temperatures. And the state never encountered a multifaceted breakdown as recently experienced in Texas. The northern state was simply prepared for wintertime snow and low temperatures.
Many years ago, I worked as an electrical engineer for the Pennsylvania Electric Company at a power generating station near Johnstown, Pennsylvania. It is important to note that this was a public utility and part of a regional power grid. We helped to consistently keep the lights on.
Mr. Reich pinpointed all of the problems associated with having arrogant elected officials in Texas who disapproved of regulations and federal “interference” in the power supply. Today, I heard of a family in Texas who after 11 days still had no water. And imagine, you are a Texas ratepayer who discovers your monthly electricity bill is five figures.
And probably worst of all, the powers-that-be in Texas are uninterested in dealing with climate chaos. Right-thinking politicians know time is up for fossil fuels. Otherwise, Mother Earth will suffer the consequences of extreme weather on a regular basis.
My hope is that Texas will soon become a purple state, and that the voters will oust the likes of Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn. Then, proper control of the electricity supply will ensure that Texans will no longer have to suffer the consequences of a “profit-driven free-market.”
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
