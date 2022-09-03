Send Texas back to Mexico | READER COMMENTARY

A group of people board a Chicago Transit Authority bus before being taken to a Salvation Army after arriving on a bus with other migrants from Texas at Union Station in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune) (Armando L. Sanchez/AP)

Your recent editorial properly takes Texas to task for busing immigrants to Northern cities and suggests retribution such as sending our problems of too many guns and plastic waste back to Texas (”If Texas is going to punt challenges elsewhere, here’s what Maryland should send to Texas,” Aug. 31).

All good, but halfhearted. For greater gain, give Texas back to Mexico.

This was done productively and to worldwide acclaim in 1999 with the Panama Canal Zone. History will show we took Texas from Mexico in 1848. Recent Texas actions like busing immigrants, restricting a woman’s choice and censoring books, and many other anti-Democratic activities leads one to wonder if the $18 million we paid Mexico for Texas was ever worth it.

And returning Texas to Mexico makes all the boring arguments over border walls on the Rio Grande null and void.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

