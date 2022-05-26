Gun purchasers should be more closely scrutinized | READER COMMENTARY

Pastor Daniel Myers kneels in front of crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims while praying for them at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

As we grieve over the Uvalde, Texas shooting, let us consider that there had to be some way indication that the shooter had problems (”Texas shooting updates: Police face questions over response time before storming elementary school,” May 26).

If an individual has demonstrated mental illness, a propensity for hatred, or even was involved in an incident where authorities have been called in, there is either data that shows their imbalance or it can be seen on social media. Prior to approval of a sale of weapons, this data needs to be checked during a wait period before the issuance of any gun. This should be the law.

Instead of our politicians focusing on things like abortion rights, they should be focusing on the killings in our society, killings of humans of all ages after birth. Only in America does this happen. Mental illness is one of the most prevalent of diseases in our country. If you see something, say something. What looks like an issue is usually an issue and should be brought to the attention of authorities.

Let’s not pray only for the families who have lost loved ones, let’s pray for those who are unstable and get them help. Be the change!

— Patricia Berlin, Pikesville

