No cartoonist can be more offensive than Govs. Abbott or DeSantis | READER COMMENTARY

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a news conference as members of the Texas National Guard prepare to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

I thoroughly disagree with The Baltimore Sun reader who found the cartoon of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lamenting gun violence against illegal immigrants distasteful (”Cartoon of Texas governor in poor taste,” May 3).

Abbott committed crimes against humanity when he pranked legal asylum-seekers onto planes to Northern destinations. He spent upward of $14 million sending more than 10,000 migrants to cities, including Washington, D.C., New York and Chicago, as a political stunt. No imprecation hurled at creeps like him and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sufficiently demeaning in my opinion.

Advertisement

Perhaps the best description of their ilk is Jesus Christ’s warning against those who “bind heavy burdens and grievous to be borne, and lay them on men’s shoulders; but they themselves will not move them with one of their fingers” from Matthew 23:4. I am sure that every one of those 10,000 asylum seekers will agree that Abbott and DeSantis fit the bill of what Jesus was talking about.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.