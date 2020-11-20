Delays in COVID-19 testing have gotten ‘outrageous’ | READER COMMENTARY

I think there is a widespread COVID-19 testing problem in Harford County and Maryland (”Maryland coronavirus updates: 2,353 new cases; two Baltimore restaurants offer outdoor dining,” Nov. 20).
I tried to help someone register to be tested and I went onto four sites, including sites for CVS and Walgreens. All sites require appointments, and not one had openings for a week or more. It did not matter which location, all locations were unavailable. This was also true across Harford County. I was willing to book them in another county and travel but there were no available appointments.
This is outrageous.
Edna Hirsch, Churchville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.