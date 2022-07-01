Will all Americans hear the words of this brave young woman? | READER COMMENTARY

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty)

It was indeed shocking testimony on Tuesday, June 28, by a young Republican aide to Mark Meadows. Under oath, Cassidy Hutchinson told of the days prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection (yes, insurrection) that reveal the intent of then-President Donald Trump (”Prosecute Donald Trump: Evidence of criminal intent too damning to ignore,” June 30).

What courage this young woman showed probably under intense pressure from colleagues. One can only surmise who and how many were intent on stopping the peaceful transfer of power. She showed her courage and loyalty to her country. Now we only need certain television channels that won’t broadcast these very critically important hearings, as well as certain newspapers, to print the news.

This could have been the possible end to our republic. We will always have the ignorant among us who refuse to believe in the truths, but there is no excuse for those in power or those who refused to testify by continually using the Fifth Amendment or just refusing to answer. Such cowards they are.

However, one brave young woman stood out and rose above, to have the courage and brave enough to speak the truth. She is a true patriot. Kudos to Cassidy Hutchinson!

— Lynn Pakulla, Ellicott City

