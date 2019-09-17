Maryland won’t fix schools by adopting easier standardized tests

For the past five years, scores of Maryland educators drawn from across the state have been involved in the design and development of the test to ensure that the questions students see on testing day are aligned to the instruction they’ve been receiving throughout the year in the classroom. Mr. Ganem, a physics professor at Loyola, seizes on a retired third grade test question that he finds confusing and “developmentally inappropriate.” That sounds scientific and authoritative, but it’s often code to say that something is too difficult. As a former third grade teacher, I can tell you that the question Mr. Ganem finds offensive is not only reasonable, it is in fact nearly verbatim to Standard 3.OA.A.2 in Maryland’s College and Career Ready Standards.