Maryland football: Embrace the mediocrity | READER COMMENTARY

Although I graduated from a different local college, I have followed the University of Maryland Terrapins football team for 50 years (”Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 30-0 loss to No. 14 Penn State,” Nov. 13). Those years have been mostly fraught with mediocre to plain old miserable teams. With the passage of every year, I envision the Terps morphing into an elite team such as Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and others who have achieved yearly lofty success. But no sir, not the team I have lived and died with.

Watching the game against Penn State, I realized how undisciplined and uninspired they are now and will continue to be in the near future. Head coach Mike Locksley paces the sidelines and wears an ever-present expression that exudes futility. He had his chance to right the listing ship and must be terminated after the Terps participate in whatever “Inconsequential Bowl” they qualify for after the regular season ends.

I truly do not know how much more I can take from this heinously poor team rife with penalty flags due to mental errors and terrifically inept coaching. Something has to change and soon. Sadly, they have become so extremely draining to watch. I suppose mediocrity does really beget more of the same.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

