A list of great Terps basketball siblings must include the Jones sisters | READER COMMENTARY

I am always happy to see an article about women’s basketball on the front page of The Baltimore Sun’s sports section (”‘It makes for a great storyline’: Reese siblings look to carve their own basketball legacies at Maryland,” June 29).
It’s great news that Angel Reese, and her brother Julian, will both play for the University of Maryland. Your writer featured several sets of siblings who have played at UM, but how could he neglect to mention Brionna and Stephanie Jones? These sisters each contributed great skill to a talented Maryland women’s basketball team. They should not have been overlooked.
Carol P. Saucier, Cockeysville
