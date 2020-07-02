xml:space="preserve">
A list of great Terps basketball siblings must include the Jones sisters | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 02, 2020 6:11 AM
Maryland senior Brionna Jones, right, shares laugh with sister Stephanie Jones while on the bench in the fourth quarter. Maryland defeated West Virginia by score of 83 to 56 in the second round of the NCAA women basketball tournament at Xfinity Center on March 19, 2017.
I am always happy to see an article about women’s basketball on the front page of The Baltimore Sun’s sports section (”‘It makes for a great storyline’: Reese siblings look to carve their own basketball legacies at Maryland,” June 29).

It’s great news that Angel Reese, and her brother Julian, will both play for the University of Maryland. Your writer featured several sets of siblings who have played at UM, but how could he neglect to mention Brionna and Stephanie Jones? These sisters each contributed great skill to a talented Maryland women’s basketball team. They should not have been overlooked.

Carol P. Saucier, Cockeysville

