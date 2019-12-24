When seemingly everything goes right. When the lob passes find their to their alley-oop partner. When a heat check goes in for the sniper’s third three in a row. And when a breakaway steal leads to a 180 slam. For those few seconds, as fans, we come as close to touching what it felt to be that invincible. No, most of us can not jump up to, let alone dunk on a regulation hoop. But if we are lucky, we know for a moment what it felt to be free of stress, of care and of concern for anything as ephemeral as the present — just like the kids. Just like the Terps or the Pirates, the Spartans, the Blue Devils and anyone else on a college basketball roster. And that is why I watch because when it’s good, it is really good.