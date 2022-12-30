If city voters truly favor term limits, why do supporters fear its return to the ballot? | READER COMMENTARY

Joshua Harris, vice president of the Baltimore Chapter of the NAACP, speaks at an Oct. 6, 2022 press conference urging a "no" vote on the term limit Question K ballot initiative in the midterm election. The measure was subsequently approved by voters but some on the Baltimore City Council are now considering seeking a repeal. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Anirban Basu is talking nonsense when he suggests that having a ballot question about term limits in 2024 would be antidemocratic (”Where is the Baltimore City Council’s respect for the city voters?” Dec. 20). He claims a ballot initiative funded and strongly promoted by a self-interested rich man was democratic, but one introduced by the elected City Council and mayor would not be.

Hello, hon! The voters will still vote on the question. The only difference is that there will be debate and adequate discussion of the pros and cons before the vote. How is that antidemocratic? Are you trying to tell us the only good voter is an ill-informed voter? If so, it appears to me that it is you, and not members of the Baltimore City Council, who lack respect for voters.

Advertisement

If after having had an opportunity to hear more about the issue and think about it without pressure the voters still support term limits, term limits will still exist. If they change their minds, as reasonable people can always do, term limits will be abolished. It still depends on voters.

Anyone who doesn’t want them to have another chance to vote must be afraid his previous win was just the result of a clever trick that couldn’t be repeated.

Advertisement

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.