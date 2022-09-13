Limit time in public office — including on the bench | READER COMMENTARY

Larry S. Gibson, the writer of the recent commentary, “Why Baltimore voters must reject term-limit ‘Question K” (Sept. 9), is living in the past. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Mercedes Cannon, who recently ruled in favor of appointing a special master to review government documents recovered by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, has given us “absolute evidence” for eliminating lifetime appointments to judicial personnel.
The Donald Trump-appointed judge and members of the U.S. Supreme Court are political; therefore, the old rule of permanency is obsolete. We are now in the 21st century and the writer’s comments are antique. We can no longer trust legal people to decide outcomes. The writer is 80 years old. However, I know this problem at 88.
It is time for us to move away from this historical nonsense. No matter how functional a public servant is, another person with fresh ideas and the knowledge this job isn’t permanent is acceptable. Please remember that our days in the sunshine are over. Let younger rookies take over.
— John Holter, Baltimore
