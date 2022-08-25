Term limits do not help | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hands a backpack to 5-year-old Karter Grant, left, as his grandmother Cheria Lucas looks on during an event at the War Memorial Plaza on Aug. 20. A proposed charter amendment on the ballot this fall would restrict city elected officials from serving more than two consecutive terms in office beginning in 2024. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Term limits appeal to a section of the voting public but if they were better informed, they would never support it (”Baltimore voters will be asked this fall to consider term limits; other proposed ballot questions short of signatures,” Aug. 22).

If elected officials are term limited, they never gain enough experience and history on the job. When this happens, the people around that official become more powerful. A good example of this is in Baltimore County where the position of county executive changes every four to eight years but his support staff like the county administrator and law office remain.

For the most part, the county executive is a public relations figurehead for government. Is this the intention behind the term limit movement? We should not expect that having term limits will improve government.

— Carol Allen, Baltimore

