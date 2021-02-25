Term limits (along with other reforms) still make sense | READER COMMENTARY

There’s a lot to be said for sending legislators back out into the real world after their three terms are done to spend four or six years making their way among the rest of us, then re-entering politics if they wish to do so and voters see fit to approve it. As it is, career office-holding makes for daily conflicts of interest between one’s career and serving the public good. Worse, among those with less gravitas than the likes of Messrs. Cade, Busch or Miller, it encourages extremism by tying an officeholder to his or her political base.