Terms limits can only help | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby hugs his wife, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, at a City Council meeting during which a resolution was introduced and adopted “For the purpose of recognizing the Honorable Marilyn Mosby, State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, for her 8 years of distinguished service to the City of Baltimore.” Dec. 15, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Letter writer Katharine W. Rylaarsdam of Baltimore is telling her fellow city residents that we need to vote again on term limits (”If city voters truly favor term limits, why do supporters fear its return to the ballot?” Dec. 30).

Here is a lesson for you: Americans really, really, really hate Congress, yet the same people keep getting elected — over 90% — to the U.S. House of Representatives every election. Why? Because power equals money to get reelected.

Now if members of the Baltimore City Council do not stop their money grab and their overturning of the will of the people and their effusive praise of Nick and Marilyn Mosby and get down to stopping daily murders, we should vote to limit them to one term and not just two.

— Frank Fletcher, Baltimore

