Government reform: term limits, no; public financing, yes | READER COMMENTARY

Another problem with limiting terms is the increased potential for graft on the part of the lame-duck legislator. In a last term, it is plausible that an unscrupulous politician would put himself before his constituents. Reelection is the check constituents have on such a legislator. If the representative does not work for the common good, the voters remove him or her. Knowing this keeps the legislator honest. If the constituents’ check on the power of representatives is removed, the legislator is beholden to no one and the potential for graft has increased.