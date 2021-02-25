Government reform: term limits, no; public financing, yes | READER COMMENTARY

I do not think limiting the term of legislators is wise (”Baltimore County Council to debate term limits as Catonsville councilman says he will not seek reelection,” Feb. 9). It seems to be a quick, easy solution to a complex problem. Like with most quick solutions, more problems are caused.
Term limits will disenfranchise the electorate. A voter may not be able choose to reelect the incumbent. That choice is removed by the legislature. Maryland voters will experience this in November of 2022. By then, we will, hopefully, be well on our way to recovery from the pandemic. We will need a strong capable leader with a proven track record to help our state recover economically.
Gov. Larry Hogan has proven to be that strong leader, but he cannot run a third time due to term limits. With the executive, however, term limits are effective. They check the power of the executive branch of government. With legislators, it is different.
Another problem with limiting terms is the increased potential for graft on the part of the lame-duck legislator. In a last term, it is plausible that an unscrupulous politician would put himself before his constituents. Reelection is the check constituents have on such a legislator. If the representative does not work for the common good, the voters remove him or her. Knowing this keeps the legislator honest. If the constituents’ check on the power of representatives is removed, the legislator is beholden to no one and the potential for graft has increased.
This is more likely to happen with a legislator than with an executive because of the nature of the branch of government. There are many legislators casting votes for or against bills. An unscrupulous legislator can camouflage his actions with those of other legislators. In the executive branch it is harder for the unscrupulous politician to hide.
Finally, limiting the terms of a legislator weakens the legislative branch of government. It takes time for an inexperienced, first-term legislator to build coalitions and establish him or herself. During this time, the entire legislature is weakened. Of course, there are always first-term representatives, but term limits could force a greater number of legislators to leave at one time. If there are a small number of seats on the Baltimore County Council, then just a few rookie representatives could have a major effect on strength of the legislature.
A more prudent, but more complex solution, whose results will take a while to see, would be to give challengers to a seat more resources. Baltimore County voters did just that with the approval of a public charter amendment that “will authorize public financing for local political candidates and create a citizens’ election fund that will match small donations.” Let the charter amendment do its job. If in a few terms, the complexion of the legislature has not changed, then reconsider limits.
Rick Wade, Lutherville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.