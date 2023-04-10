In Tennessee, no respect for democracy | READER COMMENTARY

Former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists as he leaves the House chamber after he is expelled from the legislature Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

A perversion of democracy happened in Tennessee as lawmakers there voted to expel two Democratic members who dared to express the will of their constituents and the outrage of the 85% of the American public who are sick of the ongoing epidemic of gun deaths in this country (”Tennessee Republicans expel Democrats for role in gun control protest,” April 6).

In state after state, the Republican Party is perverting democracy in unprecedented ways so petty it beggars the imagination. Today’s case is the most glaring but the example of Wisconsin legislators stripping incoming Gov. Tony Evers of many of his powers after Evers won the office in 2018 is sour grapes pettiness on steroids.

Advertisement

The GOP is no longer pretending to be a party that respects democracy. Bare knuckle power at any and all cost is the order of the day. Authoritarian Donald Trump wannabes such as Ron DeSantis are trying to out-Trump Trump in their race to the bottom of human decency. The only silver lining is that public opinion and demographics are not on the side of the GOP.

These authoritarian actions by the GOP are desperate measures to prevent their inevitable demise. Public opinion is firmly against this tyranny of the minority on abortion, guns and countless other matters.

Advertisement

I look forward to the day when we don’t tolerate these authoritarian, disgraceful affronts to our democracy.

— Tim Eastman, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.