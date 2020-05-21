Baltimore would benefit from free legal aid to tenants | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing today on behalf of housing providers in Baltimore and from throughout the state regarding the study that came out highlighting the need to provide free legal support to tenants facing evictions (“Study: Legal aid evictions saves money," May 19). The legal system can be confusing and stressful for litigants even without the occurrence of a global pandemic.
The Maryland Multi-Housing Association and our members support a right to counsel, at public expense, for all self-represented litigants in eviction proceedings including residents and small landlords. We understand that while some cities have successfully employed such a program, others have not. Stakeholders should collectively learn from these jurisdictions and MMHA looks forward to engaging further in the discussion.
Adam Skolnik, Owings Mills
The writer is executive director of the Maryland Multi-Housing Association.
