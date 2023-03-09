Fox45′s Frost is the new Jayne Miller | READER COMMENTARY

While I agree with Dan Rodricks that images of reporters stalking officials have become silly and often useless spectacles, his indirect ridicule of reporter Mikenzie Frost from WBFF Fox45 is shameful (”Dan Rodricks: Fox45 ignores context on Baltimore’s post-pandemic test scores,” March 3). First, he implies that Frost lacks a critical thinking part in her brain. Then he contends that Frost’s frequent accounts of public school test scores in Baltimore are taken out of context.

To the contrary. Frost carries on the tradition of WBAL’s excellent reporter Jayne Miller — being prepared, thorough and skeptical of officials who are expected to work for the public good. Her reports are often accompanied by a whiteboard where she charts facts and figures about where public money is going and what is being done (or not done) with it. If anything, she provides too much context for a television news broadcast.

My guess is that Rodricks only sees the spectacle and ignores the more thorough reports from Frost. That he casually dismisses the significance of 23 city schools unable to produce one student who can pass a standardized math test is alarming. Talk about ignoring context and lacking critical thought. I miss the days when Dan Rodricks not only gave us readers lucid accounts of fishing or preparing a tasty meal, but could also adopt the skeptical pose of a journalist. He has now become a political ideologue, which is quite clear in his dismissive attitude of one of today’s best TV reporters.

— Alexander E. Hooke, Baltimore

