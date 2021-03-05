Preserve vital telehealth in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

There are many ways in which telehealth increases access to care. Telehealth eliminates the need for travel, especially for people who may not have access to personal transportation. For folks dealing with chronic diseases, people who rely on oxygen as an example, finding practical ways to readily access public transportation — and to afford it — may be nearly impossible. The pandemic has exacerbated these barriers to health care access. Telehealth by phone or computer allows people to practice prevention and chronic disease management under the guidance of qualified health care professionals, reducing strain on the need for emergency care during this critical moment and beyond. The elderly and those nearing end-of-life are especially positively impacted by access to telehealth.