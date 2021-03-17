Telemedicine, I hope it’s here to stay | READER COMMENTARY

Telemedicine is a very important if unexpected benefit of adjustments made necessary to serve the needs of patients during the pandemic. Dr. Michelle Gourdine and Dr. Joseph L. Wright draw what should be the obvious conclusion that this advancement should be sustained and expanded (”Telemedicine flourished amid the pandemic, here’s how to keep it going - and why,” March 11).
I can drive and push my walker for half a mile to most medical appointments when necessary — such as for a physical or to have blood taken for lab work. But otherwise, telemedicine is a great relief.
Richard E. Ralston, Newport Beach, California
The writer is executive director of Americans for Free Choice in Medicine.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.