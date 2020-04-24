Virtual health care extends to mental health as well | READER COMMENTARY

Now, beyond the current pandemic, I am an ardent advocate for telehealth. Limited access to mental health care poses a significant challenge. Health care disparities continue to exist and poor access due to provider shortages is a primary driver. Telehealth can be a game changer and a potential equalizer bringing care to those who struggle with access to quality healthcare. It also has the advantage of being incredibly convenient for the patient, making it more likely to be utilized. Further, many of our patients do not have easy access to transportation. Telehealth removes this barrier. Finally, there are several mental health conditions that make the physical exertion of going to see a provider in person far more taxing than a virtual appointment. For example, patients with anxiety and depression find it easier to turn on a computer screen than travel to an appointment. Telehealth allows us to offer appropriate level of care to these patients.