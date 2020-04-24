Virtual health care extends to mental health as well | READER COMMENTARY

I want to commend The Baltimore Sun for highlighting the diligent work of area hospitals to create virtual access to health care for Marylanders in response to the COVID-19 crisis (“The doctor is always in," April 20). However, we may have missed an opportunity by not highlighting virtual mental health care as a crucial component necessary to ensure the health and well-being of all Marylanders.
Sheppard Pratt and other mental health care providers around the region now offer a multitude of clinical services via telehealth. These services include teletherapy and telemedicine for individuals needing ongoing psychotherapy and medication management. Further, providers are also offering group treatments as well as more intensive outpatient programs for substance use and mental health disorders.
A pandemic can be a time of great uncertainly, triggering disruption in otherwise stable services as well as a mental health crisis for individuals and their families. Sheppard Pratt’s recently announced Virtual Crisis Walk-in Clinic helps meet the need of these patients across Maryland by providing timely care. These services have also helped alleviate pressure from the already busy emergency rooms during the pandemic.
Now, beyond the current pandemic, I am an ardent advocate for telehealth. Limited access to mental health care poses a significant challenge. Health care disparities continue to exist and poor access due to provider shortages is a primary driver. Telehealth can be a game changer and a potential equalizer bringing care to those who struggle with access to quality healthcare. It also has the advantage of being incredibly convenient for the patient, making it more likely to be utilized. Further, many of our patients do not have easy access to transportation. Telehealth removes this barrier. Finally, there are several mental health conditions that make the physical exertion of going to see a provider in person far more taxing than a virtual appointment. For example, patients with anxiety and depression find it easier to turn on a computer screen than travel to an appointment. Telehealth allows us to offer appropriate level of care to these patients.
Prior to the pandemic, we were in the midst of suicide and opioid epidemics. Telepsychiatry has been a growing and important component of mental health care and has proven invaluable given the shortage of mental health providers in Maryland. For these reasons and more, I believe it will and should remain an important component of mental health care long after the pandemic.
Dr. Deepak Prabhakar, Baltimore
The writer is medical director of outpatient services at Sheppard Pratt Health System.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.