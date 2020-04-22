Telehealth and its easier access to medical care should be here to stay | READER COMMENTARY

Each year, we serve 25,000 unique patients and students — our goal is that every child and family who needs our expertise can access it during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. We recognize that not all of our patients, students and families have the equipment and resources to access telehealth (and tele-education) services which is why we are working hard to facilitate greater equity in access to these services. Telehealth is a significant innovation. We hope it will be accessible to all and here to stay.