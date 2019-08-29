What should juvenile prison look like?

Dan Rodricks’ column, “Baltimore teen’s life sentence in officer Caprio death revives questions about ultimate purpose of prison time” (Aug. 23), raises questions about prison’s purpose. Is prison’s purpose to be punitive as well as educational? If a commission convened to answer the question, what would its members recommend?
First, it would need to study prison systems including the Norway example cited in Mr. Rodricks article where recidivism rates are 20% or less to find out what they do that ours does not. Next, they would need to administer aptitude tests to juveniles upon entering prison to identify strengths and then based on assessment results, provide skills training including trade schools, “middle skill” job training, digital skills training, apprenticeships and perhaps teach foundation skills like reading, writing and mathematics with the goal of reentry to society.
The model program would likely provide daily intensive group therapy as well as once a week one-to-one counseling sessions. The goal would be to educate juveniles on what drugs do to the brain, how to become clean and sober and how to prevent relapse.
In the end, I guess there are no easy answers.
W. Rogers, Baltimore
