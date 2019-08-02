Teeangers are not mature enough to vote at age 16

City Council President Brandon Scott needs to educate himself about child and adolescent development (“Brandon Scott’s plan for Baltimore: This is what voters expected from the new City Council,” ). The last part of the brain to fully develop deals with judgment and occurs at about 25 years of age. I understand he thinks the teens need to have a voice that is heard. There are many ways to accomplish that. Contact me if you want help with that.
To be frank, he is not doing himself any favors by suggesting an idea that isn’t valid. He is giving false hope to the kids, yes kids, who act out because of the pain and lack of attachment they’ve experienced as infants, toddlers and young children. The last emotion these kids should have to deal with is disappointment. They are too young to understand why the “adults” (teenage parents) in their lives don’t have the skill set or education and resources to parent them successfully.
He is also validating President Donald Trump’s claim about Baltimore.
Beth Orcutt
The writer is an educational consultant coach.
