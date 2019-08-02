Teeangers are not mature enough to vote at age 16

To be frank, he is not doing himself any favors by suggesting an idea that isn’t valid. He is giving false hope to the kids, yes kids, who act out because of the pain and lack of attachment they’ve experienced as infants, toddlers and young children. The last emotion these kids should have to deal with is disappointment. They are too young to understand why the “adults” (teenage parents) in their lives don’t have the skill set or education and resources to parent them successfully.