Teens lack maturity, experience to vote | READER COMMENTARY

When deciding whether U.S. citizens under the age of 21 should continue to be allowed to vote consider the following restrictions Maryland imposes on them: They cannot purchase liquor, tobacco, or cannabis and they cannot gamble in casinos. The state feels, rightly in my view, that 18-to-20-year-olds are not mature enough to handle the effects of these potentially addictive behaviors. Yet at a recent op-ed writer and a letter writer believe they are qualified to vote (“Lower the voting age, don’t raise it,” May 15, and ”If you are old enough to hold a job, you are old enough to vote,” June 2).

I do not, and where I really take issue is their advocacy of extending the suffrage to 16- and 17-year-olds. The age of majority in Maryland is 18, and child labor laws consider people under 18 entitled to special protections as they can be easily exploited on the workplace. Yet if these writers had their way, working minors would likely be pressured by their employers to vote a certain way, a return to the machine politics of the early 20th century.

Teenagers who just completed the ninth grade may have some computer and smart phone knowledge but lack maturity and real world experience. They are not ready to vote on important issues of the day.

— Jerry Levin, Baltimore

