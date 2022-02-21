Safe teen driving starts with parental involvement | READER COMMENTARY

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association created the Navigate to Safety program to address the key risk factors involved with new drivers and to educate parents as to which best practices can reduce dangers for their new motorists. The series of “road maps for parents” are specifically designed based on decades of highway safety research and offer tools that can improve teen driver safety and make parents more prepared to support their teen drivers during their first years behind the wheel. There is even a “parent-teen contract” that can be reviewed and signed together at home to help your teens develop responsible habits from the moment they begin to drive.